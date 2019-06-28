#Mailbag sneak | I-57 rest area to reopen soon
“How many rest areas are closed in the state of Illinois. The rest area on I-57 near Chicago has been closed since you retired. What gives? Will they ever reopen?”
There are 3.5 rest areas of the 30 rest areas that are closed, said Kensil Garnett, the Region 3 engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation.
“Prairieview on I-57, National Trail on I-70, Pride of the Prairie on I-72, and one side of the Mackinaw Dells rest area on I-74 are currently closed,” he said. “Three rest areas are undergoing major reconstruction and updates to meet ADA requirements. The facility on I-70 is closed due to construction on the interstate and refurbishment. The facility on I-74 is closed due to construction on the interstate.
“The refurbishment of the Prairieview rest area on I-57 at Mile Marker 332 near Monee is completed. Near the scheduled time to reopen the water wells failed. This work required new contracts to complete the additional work. The contracts are in place now and the new wells should be installed within the next month. Once installed the facilities will be reopened after water testing is completed.”
Garnett said other rest areas around the state may be closed intermittently for a few hours to a day for minor repairs, power outages, etc.
The Rest Area map online now provides information in the drop down window that provides a brief description of the closure and an estimated reopening date. Here’s the link.
