Columnist

Tom Kacich is a columnist and the author of Tom's Mailbag at The News-Gazette. His column appears Sundays. His email is tkacich@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@tkacich).

Bag tease Chase bank old theater

A rendering of what would become an 850-seat theater at the northwest corner of Springfield and Mattis avenues in Champaign. Today, it houses Chase Bank.

 The News-Gazette
Listen to this article

Tom’s Mailbag goes live at 2 p.m. Fridays. Submit your questions by clicking here. A sample of what’s to come later today:

"The Chase Bank branch on Mattis Avenue in (last week’s mailbag) was once a movie theater, I was told. Is that true? What is it to become once the bank moves?”

The bank building at Mattis and Springfield avenues opened in January 1967 as a Fox theater (thanks to News-Gazette librarian Carolyn Vance for tracking down the cool rendering, above). It had 850 seats. But by the fall of 1976 it had closed and soon became the home of American National Bank.

No building plans for the land have been submitted to the city, and Champaign County Recorder of Deeds Mark Shelden said there has been no change in ownership of the property.

Bag tease Chase bank new now

A Chase Bank branch now occupies the building at the northwest corner of Mattis and Springfield avenues at Country Fair Shopping center in Champaign.