#Mailbag sneak peek: Viaduct crowd has city's attention
Tom’s Mailbag publishes at 2 p.m. Fridays. Submit questions by clicking here.
A sampling of what’s to come:
“Who has authority to take care of the viaduct at the end of East Main Street in Champaign? The people there have made it their home — recliners and all — don’t seem to be getting moved. This is such a blight on the city and must be affecting business for The Black Dog if not others downtown.”
Kerri Wiman, Champaign’s Neighborhood Services director, said the city “is working on public nuisance issues as well as health/safety concerns for the individuals who are currently sleeping outdoors” and that notices will be posted today at locations where homeless people gather and that “public nuisance abatement will begin on Monday, August 5.”
Wiman said the city “does not have a policy on evicting or disturbing residents without an address but works with agencies, such as CU at Home, to ensure that our residents without an address can find resources that are more appropriate to their situation.
“A coordinated effort is under way and includes assistance from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and CU at Home. Street outreach workers have already begun engaging with the individuals that are currently staying in these locations to discuss more suitable options with them prior to the abatement efforts that will begin on Monday.”
News-Gazette