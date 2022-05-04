CHAMPAIGN — A male was shot in north Champaign late Wednesday morning, police said.
Officers were sent to the 1100 block of North McKinley Avenue about 11:30 a.m. and found a two-block-long crime scene that revealed several shots had been fired and at least one vehicle hit.
Their preliminary investigation showed that two people were on foot on McKinley Avenue when they fired at a sedan driving west on Beardsley Avenue. The driver got out of that car and was picked up by another sedan.
Shortly after that, a male, no age given, arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the torso.
No arrests have been made and police ask that if any resident or business in the area has exterior surveillance camera systems that they share the video with them.
Anyone with information should contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Those wanting to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward may submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Through the end of March, the number of confirmed shootings in Champaign was 34, half of which involved property damage, and seven of which involved bodily injury. That compares with 43 shootings for the same time period last year, 21 involving property damage and four with injuries to humans