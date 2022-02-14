URBANA — An Urbana woman who claimed she shot a stranger at Market Place Mall after an argument over a pair of shoes has been charged with a Class X felony.
If convicted of aggravated battery with a firearm, Diamond Mitchell, 22, who listed an address in the 2500 block of Prairie Green, faces a mandatory prison sentence of between six and 30 years. She would have to serve 85 percent of any sentence.
After hearing the facts of what allegedly happened, Judge Brett Olmstead set her bond at $100,000.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink told the judge that shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, police were sent to the food court area of the mall, where they found a 19-year-old man outside with a gunshot wound to his leg. They also found Mitchell, who had a tan handgun in her waistband.
Officers learned that Mitchell and the teen, who did not know each other, were both at a shoe store and got into a verbal dispute about the last pair of shoes in a certain size that both of them wanted.
Alferink told the judge that the victim denied this and claimed that Mitchell threatened him unprompted. Mitchell told police that the teen threatened to “pop” her, which she took as a threat to shoot her.
Mitchell told police she left the shoe store and went to another store. As she was leaving that second store, the victim approached her and punched her. He admitted to police he did so but claimed that it was because Mitchell came close to him.
Alferink said after the physical exchange, Mitchell said she followed the teen. Witnesses reported seeing the two of them running through the food court and Mitchell admitted she chased him, planning to get his license-plate number to report him to police.
Mitchell said the teen appeared to be going for something in his pockets, so she shot him in the parking lot outside the food court. She also said she shot him because he was wearing a ski mask covering his face.
Mitchell has a valid firearm owner’s identification card and a concealed carry license, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz confirmed.
Police did not find any weapon on the teen.
Pressed for details of the shooting, Mitchell could not provide any. She also told police her sister had witnessed the entire episode, but she declined to give her sister’s name to police.