CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign man accused of inciting the riot last spring at Market Place Mall pleaded guilty Tuesday to the federal charge against him.
In December, a federal judged denied a motion to dismiss the indictment against Shamar Betts, who prosecutors have charged with using Facebook to incite the May 31-June 1 riot that damaged around 50 businesses in Champaign.
Betts, who remains in custody at the Champaign County Jail on a related burglary charge, is scheduled to be sentenced in June.
Prosecutors had alleged that Betts, 20, had posted a message and flyer on Facebook urging people to meet at Market Place Mall with bricks, and that he bragged about the riot on Facebook Live.
Betts is represented by federal Public Defender Elisabeth Pollock, and the prosecution was led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene Miller.