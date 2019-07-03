URBANA — A Champaign man apparently upset with his brother over damage to a vehicle allegedly got even by shooting up a van that the brother drives.
Jaylen J. Bryant, 26, who listed an address in the 2100 block of West White Street, was charged Wednesday with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and unlawful use of weapons by a felon for allegedly shooting an unoccupied van parked in a driveway in the 1200 block of North Goodwin Avenue in Urbana.
Urbana police detective Duane Smith said officers were called to the Goodwin address about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday because shots had been fired, and they found several holes in a van and spent casings nearby.
Officers from Urbana, Champaign and University of Illinois police departments converged on the area after witnesses reported seeing a man in his 20s running away.
A UI canine helped police track the running man to an area about two blocks to the west. They found Bryant hiding in bushes but no weapon, Smith said.
A witness identified Bryant as the man who allegedly fired into the van.
“This all stemmed out of an argument about damage done to another vehicle and about the offending brother needing to reimburse the victim for damage to another vehicle at another time,” Smith said.
No one was injured and the only damage found was to the van, Smith said.
Judge John Kennedy set bond for Bryant at $100,000 and told him to be back in court Aug. 20.