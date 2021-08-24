URBANA - A Bloomington man who allegedly stole an acquaintance’s car and later crashed it in Champaign has been charged with two felony offenses.
Kyrell Brown, 28, was arraigned Tuesday for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
Assistant State’s Attorney Regan Radtke told Judge Adam Dill that on Aug. 17 Brown was sleeping under the viaduct near the Champaign police station in downtown Champaign when a woman he knew offered to let him sleep in her room at a local motel.
Once there, he allegedly took her keys and drove off in her car.
He disobeyed a stop sign at Fourth and Grove streets, hit another car, then got out and ran. His passenger hurt his hand in the wreck.
Police found Brown on Monday at Crystal Lake Park in Urbana and he admitted he was in the car but denied driving it.
If convicted, he faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
Radtke told the judge Brown has a pending misdemeanor trespass case and prior convictions for domestic battery, battery and aggravated assault.
Dill set Brown’s bond at $10,000 and told him to be back in court Oct. 10.