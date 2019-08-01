URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted that he was responsible for the death of a baby in his care earlier this year faces up to 14 years in prison.
Jaytwon Mobley, 21, whose last known address was in the 1000 block of West Bradley Avenue, pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child in connection with the Jan. 20 death of 4-month-old Kendall Spicer.
Judge Heidi Ladd set sentencing for Sept. 20.
Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach and Assistant Public Defender Andrea Bergstrom came to no agreement on how many years Mobley should receive but agreed that his sentences on the two counts may be served at the same time and that Banach would dismiss another more serious count of aggravated battery to a child that could have netted Mobley up to 30 years.
Laying out the facts of the case for Ladd, Banach said Mobley was alone with his girlfriend's son on Jan. 18 during the day and that when the child’s mother returned home, she called for help for the child, initially described as limp and later at the hospital as awake and crying intermittently.
At Carle Hospital, a CT scan showed several injuries to the baby’s head that were causing serious bleeding and swelling of the brain. Kendall died of his injuries at 3:17 p.m. Jan. 20.
Banach said Mobley made “numerous and evolving” statements to family, doctors and police about how the baby was injured, including telling the 19-year-old mother that the baby was fine when Mobley laid him down but later reporting he found the baby limp and face down in a pillow in a pack-and-play.
In an initial statement to Champaign police, he claimed the baby’s head was hit while he held him in one arm and tried to open a broken door with the other.
Confronted with the fact that the baby’s injuries didn’t match his story, Mobley eventually admitted to police that he grabbed the fussy baby from a car seat “very fast” and hit the baby’s forehead on the bottom corner of a kitchen cabinet very hard in addition to hitting his head on a door frame.
“(Mobley) said the victim looked ‘pretty dazed’ and that he saw a large knot forming on the victim’s forehead and saw the victim’s eyes roll to the side, focus on him, then roll to the side again. (Mobley) said he got scared and laid the victim down and then went to his room and smoked to ‘get my mind off it’ and then fell asleep,” Banach said.
Banach said Mobley demonstrated to police with a doll how he inflicted the injuries to the baby.
“When asked to describe on a scale from 1 to 10 how hard each impact to the victim’s head was, with 10 being the hardest, (Mobley) said the victim hitting his head on the door frame was a 7 and the cabinet as being a 10,” Banach said.