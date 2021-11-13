URBANA - A Rantoul man who admitted he robbed a woman outside a motel in Champaign earlier this year has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Demarco Ross, 26, whose last known address was in the 300 block of Marco Drive, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to robbery.
The charge stemmed from his arrest Feb. 26. He was accused of taking a woman’s keys and cellphone from her as they sat in a car outside a West Marketview Drive motel in Champaign. The woman told police she had known Ross only briefly.
Other charges of armed robbery alleging he had a knife, aggravated unlawful restraint and criminal damage to property for allegedly slashing her car tires were dismissed in return for his plea.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar also agreed to withdraw a petition to revoke Ross’s probation for domestic battery.
Ross was also ordered to get a mental health evaluation and participate in partner abuse counseling.
Court records show he has previous convictions for domestic battery, driving under the influence and driving under revocation.