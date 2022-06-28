URBANA — A Champaign man whose fingerprints were found on a gun used in one of last year’s most brazen shooting incidents in Champaign has been charged with attempted murder and other crimes.
Markell L. Sanders, 22, who last lived in the 1500 block of Lincolnshire Drive, has been in the county jail since Aug. 18 on drug and weapons charges.
On Friday, additional charges were lodged against Sanders after prosecutors received reports from the Illinois State Crime lab linking him to what police believe was a retaliatory gang shooting that gravely injured a Champaign woman who was riddled with bullets that came through her front door.
Sanders remains locked up on $1.5 million bond — $1 million for attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon, and $500,000 for the drug and weapons charges filed last August.
His trial in the older case was scheduled for this week but was continued in light of the new charges.
In the case opened Friday against Sanders, he is accused of shooting through the front door of a home in the first block of East Beardsley Avenue, Champaign, about 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 2.
A Champaign police report said someone knocked on the door and the 58-year-old woman asked who it was, then the shooters opened fire. She was hit five times in the upper body but survived.
Police believe that the shooters thought that someone was inside the Beardsley home who may have played a role days earlier in the murder of Victor Hunt.
Mr. Hunt, 24, of Urbana, was mortally wounded in a barrage of gunfire as he exited the B Spirits liquor store, 306 W. Main St., U, about 11:30 p.m. on July 29. He died early the next day at Carle Hospital. No one has been arrested for his murder.
Police recovered 12 shell casings from the pathway and the front porch of the Beardsley Avenue home, which ballistics tests revealed came from two different guns. The woman’s front door had several bullet holes through it.
Besides the damage to the woman and her home, police found gunfire damage to other homes and vehicles nearby and evidence that at least 75 shots had been fired. Witnesses reported three vehicles containing several individuals who were associates of Mr. Hunt involved in the shooting.
Just minutes after the woman and her house were shot up, police learned of a vehicle crash in downtown Champaign. The occupants of the vehicle ran from it when it crashed. The vehicle turned out to be stolen from a Chicago suburb.
Inside it was a Glock handgun in the slide lock position, meaning all its bullets had been fired.
Lab experts determined that gun was the source of 10 of the shell casings left on the Beardsley Avenue porch. There was also a shell casing from that gun outside the crashed vehicle.
Sanders’ fingerprints were found on that gun as well as the rear driver’s side door of the crashed car.
Sanders, who police reports say was a member of the same gang as Mr. Hunt, has several previous convictions for residential burglary, aggravated battery, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, according to court records.
If convicted of the most serious of the recent charges, he faces at least six to 30 years in prison.
The woman injured in that Aug. 2 shooting was one of 77 people wounded by gunfire in Champaign in 2021. There were a record 259 confirmed shooting incidents and 16 people killed by gunfire in the city last year.
Sanders is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on July 20.