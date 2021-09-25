URBANA - A Champaign man who had guns and cannabis in his home was arrested Friday.
Charles Trent, 20, who listed an address in the 500 block of West Beardsley Avenue, was taken into custody after members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force found about a pound of cannabis and several guns in his home.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said task force members had been investigating Trent for a while and obtained a search warrant for the house, which they served Friday morning.
In a five-gallon bucket in a closet police found the cannabis, which Trent admitted belonged to him.
Police also found three pistols, six long guns and ammunition in the house but determined that Trent’s mother has a firearm owner’s identification card. Some of the guns were found in her room.
Two of the handguns were attributed to Trent, who does not have an FOID, Fletcher said.
Trent is expected to be charged Monday with manufacture or delivery of cannabis and possession of a weapon without an FOID.
Judge Roger Webber set Trent’s bond Saturday at $50,000.