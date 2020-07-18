URBANA - A Champaign man who allegedly fought with police investigating an argument between a couple is expected to be charged Monday with aggravated battery and attempt to disarm a police officer.
On Saturday, Judge Tom Difanis set bond for Wesley Waters, 20, who listed an address in the 2000 block of North Mattis Avenue, at $75,000 after hearing that Waters, who has a pending battery case from earlier this year, got into a struggle with Urbana police Friday morning.
A report said officers were sent to a home in the 2000 block of Easy Street just before 9 a.m. because a man refused to leave.
Officers could hear two people arguing and knocked on the door. A woman answered and told them that Waters was running out the back door. When Waters saw police in the yard, he ran back in, pulling away from an officer at the door who tried to stop him.
He ran into a bedroom and other officers followed him in. As they tried to subdue him, he swatted one officer’s arm away and hit another officer in the face with an open hand.
He refused to put his hands behind his back, grabbed on to an officer's shirt and grabbed an officer's baton and refused to let go.
Officers eventually used a taser on Waters to get him under arrest.
Aggravated battery to a police officer and attempting to disarm a police officer are Class 2 felonies, punishable upon conviction by penalties ranging from probation to seven years in prison.