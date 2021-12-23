URBANA — An Urbana man faces several serious felony charges after police found drugs and a gun in his home earlier this week.
David Lee Williams, 32, who listed an address in the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue and in Cicero, appeared Thursday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum, who set his bond at $250,000.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force had obtained a search warrant for Williams’ apartment based on controlled drug buys informants had made at that address.
On Wednesday, officers searched the apartment and found about seven ounces (201 grams) of cocaine, 16 grams of fentanyl, a .380-caliber pistol with its serial number scratched out and ammunition for it, and drug packaging materials in the apartment.
Williams told police he had been living there about four months and initially told them there was nothing illegal in the apartment but eventually admitted he had heroin which he sells to help people out.
Police also found a safe in a locked bedroom for which Williams had the key on him.
He is expected to be charged next week with armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and fentanyl, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
Hinman said Williams has previous convictions for criminal sexual assault, domestic battery, possession of cannabis, driving under the influence and retail theft.