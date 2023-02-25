URBANA — An Arizona man was arrested early Saturday for allegedly possessing methamphetamine after he pulled a fire alarm at a local hotel.
An Urbana police report said officers were asked to remove a man from the Best Western University Inn, 902 Killarney St., about 3:20 a.m.
A clerk said the man, later identified as Jamari Peoples, 24, of Phoenix, got into an argument in the parking lot and was agitated and wanted to be let in the hotel.
The clerk declined so Peoples allegedly pulled the fire alarm. It was still sounding when police arrived.
They learned he went in the hotel through a different door. When police talked to Peoples, he said he had been in a fight in the parking lot and wanted the hotel surveillance video. When he couldn’t get it, he pulled the fire alarm.
After being arrested for disorderly conduct for doing that, police searched Peoples and found a bag with multiple pills of suspected methamphetamine weighing about 21 grams.
An agitated Peoples told the officers he was going to sue them until they lost their jobs.
A judge set bond Saturday for Peoples at $50,000. He is expected to be formally charged on Monday with possession of methamphetamine and disorderly conduct.