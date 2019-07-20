RANTOUL — A Champaign man who allegedly sexually assaulted his girlfriend after an argument remained in the county jail Saturday in lieu of $100,000 bond.
Jansen McNeal, 25, who listed an address in the 900 block of Pomona Drive, was arrested early Saturday by Rantoul police on preliminary charges of criminal sexual assault and aggravated domestic battery.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said officers were summoned to the woman’s home about 2:30 a.m. She told them that she and McNeal got into an argument because she was planning to leave the state.
McNeal reportedly looked at the woman’s phone and found an exchange of texts between her and another man that angered him. He allegedly assaulted her, choked her and forced her to have sex. When he fell asleep, she left the home and called police.
Court records show McNeal had prior convictions for domestic battery, unlawful use of weapons and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
He is expected to appear in court Monday to be arraigned.