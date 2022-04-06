URBANA — A Rantoul man who tried to distance himself from a sheriff’s deputy doing a traffic stop Tuesday was arrested on a number of charges, including having a gun and endangering the life of his baby.
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said about 10:45 a.m., a deputy saw Dion Thomas, 25, whose last known address was on Juniper Drive, in a vehicle near Leverett Road and Lincoln Avenue allegedly in violation of the Illinois Vehicle Code.
The deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop but Thomas accelerated away then pulled into the parking lot of the Road Ranger, 4910 N. Market St., C, and ran through the station and out the back of the building.
Unaware if there were others in the vehicle, the deputy stayed with it. In a short time, Thomas returned, realizing he had left his 1-year-old child in the back.
He initially gave the deputy a false name. The deputy checked on the baby, who was in the back seat but not secured in a car seat and the vehicle smelled strongly of burned cannabis.
The deputy searched the car and found a semi-automatic handgun, two loaded magazines for a handgun, and several hundred dollars in cash.
Thomas, who is currently serving sentences of probation in two different domestic battery cases, is not allowed to possess a weapon.
While deputies were dealing with the recovery of evidence in Thomas’ case, the baby’s mother, Gurldine Williams, 22, also of Rantoul, arrived and got into a confrontation with deputies, who discovered she had outstanding arrest warrants in three cases for driving under suspension.
When they tried to arrest her for those offenses, she resisted their efforts and allegedly hit a deputy.
After getting her into custody, they worked with her to get the baby in a car seat and find someone who could take the baby.
Thomas is expected to be charged with a weapons offense. The state’s attorney is reviewing the reports to decide exactly what other charges should be filed.