ST. JOSEPH — A Champaign man who allegedly fired a gun outside following an argument with a girlfriend is in police custody.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said Hannibal Whitesell, 23, who listed an address in the 2400 block of West Bradley Avenue, was arrested Wednesday night for aggravated discharge and reckless discharge of a firearm.
Apperson said sheriff’s deputies were called to the 400 block of North Fourth Street just before 9 p.m. because several people reported hearing shots fired.
Deputies learned that Whitesell and his girlfriend had gotten into a verbal argument at her apartment and that he went outside and allegedly fired four to six shots.
Apperson said deputies found no one injured or any property damaged. They located five spent casings near the apartment.
They also found Whitesell, who initially denied firing the gun but ultimately admitted it, Apperson said.
He was booked into the county jail about 10:30 p.m. and is expected to be formally charged Thursday afternoon.