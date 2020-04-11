URBANA — A Champaign man was arrested Friday for allegedly firing a gun into an apartment in Urbana where a woman was present and his girlfriend was arrested for reportedly hindering police.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said Kamarion Busby, 19, who listed an address in the 300 block of Edgebrook Drive, was arrested about 4:40 p.m. Friday after Urbana police were called to the 1100 block of Colorado Avenue, where they found a bullet hole through the window of an apartment.
A woman was inside but not harmed, Alferink said.
Police found Busby, who matched the description of the shooter given by witnesses, less than a block from the shooting scene. Witnesses identified him as the man they saw near the apartment that had been fired upon. Police found a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun in his pant leg. They also found a 9 mm casing outside the victim’s apartment, Alferink said.
Alferink said Busby was cooperative with police, who took him into custody at gunpoint because they were investigating a shooting.
However, that show of force apparently upset his girlfriend, Aleyah Lewis, 21, who listed an address in the 1000 block of East Colorado Avenue. She yelled at police and refused orders to stay back and let them work.
Police then decided to arrest her and she allegedly got into a tussle with one officer that resulted in him getting a scratch across his face and a broken thumb. A second officer who was trying to get her into the squad car was kicked in the chest but not injured.
Alferink said Busby will be charged Monday with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon. Alferink said he has a prior conviction for burglary to motor vehicle for which he’s on probation as well as a pending burglary case and prior juvenile adjudications.
Lewis is expected to be charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting arrest. She is being held in lieu of $20,000 bond. She also had previous juvenile adjudications.