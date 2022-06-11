URBANA — A Rantoul man who said he was selling crack cocaine to pay for lodging was arrested early Saturday.
A Rantoul police report said Ryan Brucker, 20, whose last known address was in the 400 block of South Murray Road, was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Tanner Street and Champaign Avenue where he was found passed out in a car.
An officer saw a metal pipe used for drug consumption in the center console and asked Brucker to get out of the car.
The report said as Brucker exited, he allegedly tried to hide a metal container in his pocket. The officer found it contained almost three grams of cocaine.
Police also found a digital scale with residue on it in the console.
Brucker admitted the substances were crack cocaine and said he’d been selling it to pay for his hotel room.
He’s expected to be charged with a drug offense on Monday. A judge in bond court Saturday allowed Brucker to be released on recognizance.