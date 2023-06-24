URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly had a gun and drugs in a car in Champaign early Saturday was arrested.
Walter L. Duncan, 27, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Eater Drive, was stopped just before 1 a.m. by Champaign police who spotted him driving a car the wrong way down a one-way street.
A report said when police got to the car around Randolph and Church streets, they could smell cannabis. Duncan showed them cannabis that was not packaged correctly.
Officers had him get out of the car and searched it, finding a loaded 9 mm handgun under the driver’s seat, about 22 grams of anti-anxiety pills for which he did not have a prescription, and about 18 grams of cannabis packaged in different bags, apparently for sale.
Police also found two cellphones and packaging materials in the car.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said Duncan is expected to appear in bond court Sunday and be formally charged on Monday with armed violence and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.