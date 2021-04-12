URBANA — A Belleville man is being held in the Champaign County jail in lieu of $1 million bond after he allegedly shot a man Saturday in Rantoul.
Darrion Miles, 31, who also listed an address in Urbana, was arrested about 5 p.m. Saturday for a shooting that happened in the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane on the east side of the village and left a Rantoul man seriously injured. He is in Carle Hospital.
Rantoul police reports said the victim, 32, told police he had installed a stereo for a man and was meeting him at the Autumn Fields address to be paid.
He said the man, later identified as Miles, got out of the car and approached him with a handgun displayed. The gunman asked him "What are you saying about me to your brother?" The two argued and Miles allegedly shot the man several times, then took off in a car.
When police arrived, they found the victim, who said the shooter left in a Dodge Durango. Police found that unoccupied car nearby at Veteran's Parkway and Perimeter Road, where it had struck a utility pole.
Witnesses said three men, including a man wearing an orange sweatshirt who appeared to be carrying a weapon, got out and ran.
Police searched the area and found Miles in a yard in the 1500 block of Fairway Drive holding a black handgun. When he saw officers, he ran but eventually complied with their orders to stop.
Police could smell the odor of alcohol coming from him as they handcuffed him. In the path of his flight, they located a loaded 9 mm handgun, and in a garbage can on Fairway they found an orange sweatshirt and a machete.
Miles had a key fob on him for the crashed Durango.
He told officers he was visiting a relative when he heard the shots fired, left quickly and that his gas pedal stuck, causing him to hit the utility pole.
He is expected to be formally charged later today.