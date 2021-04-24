CHAMPAIGN - A man was arrested Friday night for allegedly beating and trying to rob an employee of a Champaign motel.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds said Champaign police were called to the Days Inn, 914 W. Bloomington Road, about 10:30 p.m., where they found the motel employee with a bloodied face and swollen lips.
He told them that Robert J. Franklin, 55, who listed his address at C-U at Home, 70 E. Washington St., showed up at the office, asking to be let in. The 31-year-old victim recognized Franklin as a former patron and allowed him in.
Franklin then reportedly demanded cash from the employee and the cash register, claiming the employee owed him money. When the employee didn’t comply, Franklin allegedly punched him in the face several times with a closed fist and tried to take property from his pockets.
The employee fought back and was able to get Franklin out of the office, without him getting any cash or property from him or the business.
Reynolds said he expects Franklin to be charged Monday with attempted robbery and aggravated battery.
Judge Ronda Holliman on Saturday set bond for Franklin at $75,000 after hearing he has several felony convictions in his past, including robbery and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.