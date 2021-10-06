URBANA — A Champaign man wanted in connection with an August shooting was arrested Tuesday when he showed up at the probation office at the courthouse.
A warrant with a $1 million bond had been issued three weeks ago for Johnny E. Weatherall, 27, who listed an address in the 1200 block of North Champaign Street.
Weatherall is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon for allegedly shooting a woman in the 2600 block of West Springfield Avenue on Aug. 23.
A Champaign police report said the woman was on the porch of an apartment at the Countrybrook Apartments complex doing another person’s hair when they heard several shots fired.
The woman eventually fell, having been shot in the leg. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police recovered several shell casings suggesting that shots were fired both from the street toward a residence and from a residence toward the street.
Witnesses gave police a description of the shooter who fired toward the apartment and a car he was in that led police to Weatherall.
Court records show he has prior adjudications for possession of cannabis and aggravated criminal sexual abuse as a juvenile and adult convictions for aggravated battery, obstructing justice and domestic battery.
If convicted of the aggravated battery with a gun, Weatherall faces six to 30 years in prison.