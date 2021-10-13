CHAMPAIGN — A 20-year-old Champaign man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly damaged a residence and killed a dog.
Davucci Craig was charged with criminal damage to property and animal torture, aggravated cruelty to animals.
Champaign County Sheriff’s Police Lt. Curt Apperson said deputies were dispatched about 9:45 a.m. to the 500 block of Kings Way, Champaign, for a domestic dispute.
They were told Craig was damaging the home and saying he was going to kill everyone inside. Police found multiple items throughout the house that had been damaged, estimated at $3,000.
Apperson said Craig was taken into custody. As he was being transported, the family expressed concerns about a missing dog. Hours later the family called back and said the dog had been found dead, covered in a jacket inside a dresser drawer.