URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly possessed heroin and a loaded handgun at the same time is due back in court Nov. 17.
Chernenko Smith, 35, whose last known address was in the 2400 block of Sheridan Drive, was arrested Sunday on a warrant that had been issued late last month for his arrest by Judge Adam Dill.
Smith was arraigned Monday for manufacture or delivery of heroin, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, and possession of a controlled substance.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said the charges stemmed from a June 18 court-authorized search by Champaign police of Smith’s residence on Sheridan.
Hinman said police found a backpack inside a grill on the back patio. In the backpack was about 4.6 grams of suspected heroin, a digital scale, plastic bags and a loaded 9 mm handgun. There were also debit cards and other paperwork in the backpack belonging to Smith.
With prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance, reckless discharge of a firearm and domestic battery, Smith is not allowed to possess a weapon.
If convicted, he faces a mandatory prison term of at least six to 30 years. He’s being held in lieu of $250,000 bond.