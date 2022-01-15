URBANA — An Urbana man is expected to be formally charged Tuesday with weapons and drug offenses following his arrest Thursday.
Kevin C. Beasley, 21, who listed an address in the 1000 block of East Kerr Avenue, was taken into custody after Champaign police found a loaded gun and about three ounces of cannabis, packaged in smaller bags, in his home.
Police had obtained a search warrant for his apartment based on information that he may have a weapon.
Seeing that he had entered, police knocked but received no response then went in.
Their search turned up a loaded Glock handgun with an extended magazine, more than 100 grams of cannabis in individually packed bags, and scales.
With a previous conviction for aggravated robbery, Beasley is not allowed to have a handgun.
Beasley is being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond set Saturday.