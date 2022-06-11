CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man was arrested Friday after a police officer found a gun and cannabis intended for sale in his vehicle.
An Illinois State Police report said Dolwin Howard, 28, who listed an address in the 3700 block of Colleen Drive, was stopped by a trooper about 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Randolph and Washington streets in downtown Champaign because his vehicle didn’t have a rear registration light.
The trooper smelled cannabis and during a search of the vehicle found a loaded gun on the floor near the driver’s right leg.
The report said in the back seat was a bag that contained a digital scale and 16 plastic bags filled with cannabis that weighed a total of about 68 grams or more than 2 ounces.
Howard told the trooper he carries the gun for protection and admitted having the cannabis for sale.
The trooper said Howard had a valid firearm owner’s identification card but not a concealed carry license.
Howard is likely to be charged with unlawful use of weapons and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
A judge released him on his own recognizance following bond court Saturday.