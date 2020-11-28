URBANA - A Champaign man on parole for a bank robbery he committed to buy drugs is expected to be formally charged Monday with possessing methamphetamine.
Jeremy R. Larson, 34, who listed an address in the 500 block of Castleton Drive, was arrested about 2 p.m. Thursday outside a restaurant on North Cunningham Avenue in Urbana.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said Larson called police to report that he had been “jumped” by three men at a nearby apartment complex.
Seated in the driver’s side of a pickup truck with his wife, Larson appeared “jittery” and intoxicated, Urbana police observed.
They asked if they could search his truck and he declined but volunteered that his wife had a pipe.
She then handed officers a bag that had methamphetamine in it. Police arrested Larson after she told officers that the methamphetamine belonged to her husband.
The weight of the container and the drugs was about 21 grams, Alferink said, enough to sustain a Class 1 felony possession of controlled substance charge.
Larson is on parole until February 2022 for financial institution robbery. He pleaded guilty in 2017 to robbing Busey Bank at 3002 W. Windsor Road, C, to get money to buy drugs.
He has other past convictions for burglary, harassment by electronic communication, theft and intimidation.
He appeared in bond court Friday and was released by Judge Roger Webber on his own recognizance.