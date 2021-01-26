URBANA — Just six hours after his release from jail on probation for stealing a car and hurting a dog, a homeless man was back in custody for allegedly stealing another vehicle.
Larry Kirkland, 39, who last lived in Champaign, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession of a stolen vehicle and cruel treatment to animals in connection with his Dec. 9 arrest.
Kirkland admitted that about 5:30 p.m. that day, he stole a car that had been left running outside a restaurant in the 700 block of North Neil Street in Champaign while its owner went inside to pick up food.
After departing in the car, Kirkland let the car owner’s emotional support dog, Star, who had been in the back seat, out in traffic, where he was later struck by a car.
Kirkland was arrested that evening and had been in jail on the stolen car and cruel treatment to animal charges since then. On Monday, he pleaded guilty to both counts for a sentence of time served and two years of probation.
He was then released from jail at 10:09 a.m.
But at 4:21 p.m. Monday, he was back in police custody.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said at 4:10 p.m., his fellow officers received a report that a delivery car left running in front of Domino’s Pizza, 407 E. University Ave., U, was stolen.
The car owner saw a man get in the driver’s seat and he tried to open the door but the thief had locked it. The car then headed south.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said a deputy on patrol saw the car with a Domino’s sign on top at Vine and Windsor Road, and tried to stop it on Windsor at Race Street as the car headed west.
The car driver did not stop, sped on to the west and ran stop lights at Lincoln Avenue and Fourth Street. Apperson said because of the rain and snow, the deputy ended his pursuit of the car, only to see moments later that it had gotten into a wreck on Neil Street near Windsor Road.
“Witnesses said he ran into a wooded area (behind the former studios of WDWS Radio). He was caught and taken to jail,” Apperson said.
Apperson said Champaign police handled the accident report so he didn’t have details but it appeared to involve only property damage only to the vehicles.
Kirkland was arrested on a number of preliminary charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing, resisting a peace officer, disobeying stop signs and violating the terms of his probation.