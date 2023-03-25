URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly choked a woman until she could not breathe while armed is in the county jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.
Kelvin T. Hartfield, 27, who listed an address in the 2200 block of East University Avenue, was arrested Friday by Champaign County sheriff’s deputies and is expected to be formally charged Monday with aggravated domestic battery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
Judge Ronda Holliman ordered Hartfield to have no contact with the woman and to be outfitted with a GPS device if he should post bond for release.
A sheriff’s deputy’s report said a woman who described having an on-again, off-again relationship with Hartfield, told deputies that on Friday, while armed with a gun, he put his arms around her neck and choked her until she was unable to breathe.
Eventually, she was able to get out of the home to call the police. When deputies arrived, the woman reported that Hartfield had a gun.
As they approached the home, Hartfield allegedly tried to run but was chased back inside the home and arrested near a closet. In that closet, deputies found a 9 mm handgun.
With prior convictions for possession of drugs and aggravated possession of stolen firearms, Hartfield is not allowed to possess a weapon.
The report said the woman had also called 911 for help on March 12 and again March 13 alleging that Hartfield had choked her and battered her. By the time deputies arrived on both those days, they were unable to find anyone.
Sheriff’s deputies are familiar with Hartfield from his 2017 conviction for aggravated discharge of a firearm for allegedly firing a gun at deputies who were looking for him as a suspect in an Urbana gas station armed robbery.
After being sentenced to 90 years in prison, the state Supreme Court ultimately overturned Hartfield’s conviction based on a legally incorrect answer that a circuit judge gave to jurors deliberating Hartfield’s fate. Unable to find witnesses willing to testify against Hartfield again, the state’s attorney’s office dismissed all charges against him last November.
He left jail Nov. 4, 2022, after having spent more than six years behind bars.