URBANA — A man arrested in Champaign Friday for two bank robberies in that city has a history of holding up banks.
Edward J. Peppers, 45, is expected to be charged Monday with two counts of armed robbery for the June 5 holdup of the Midland States Bank, 1617 W. Springfield Ave., C, and the July 18 holdup of the Champaign County Schools Employees Credit Union, 1203 S. Mattis Ave.
Judge Ben Dyer on Saturday set bond for Peppers at $800,000 after hearing that in a search of a home where Peppers was found Friday, police found work boots and gloves matching those worn by the robber in the Tuesday credit union holdup and tennis shoes matching the color the robber wore in the June holdup at Midland States.
Officers also found $4,000 cash and suspected cocaine in a pill bottle.
Police also noted the vehicle at that home in the 900 block of West Harvard Street matched one captured on surveillance video.
In both holdups, the robber displayed a gun and made off with large amounts of cash. No one was physically injured in either robbery.
In 2016, Peppers pleaded guilty to the Dec. 31, 2015, aggravated robbery of First Bank & Trust, 2911 Crossing Court, C, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In return for his plea, the state dismissed a second aggravated robbery count alleging that on Dec. 4, 2015, he robbed First Financial Bank, 2510 S. Philo Road, U. Judge Heidi Ladd agreed to recommend Peppers for drug treatment while in prison.
Court records show he had other convictions for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.