URBANA — A Champaign man wanted for shooting another man in Urbana earlier this month is in police custody.
Federal marshals and members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force arrested Carell Pettis, 35, at the home of a friend in the 1500 block of Ivanhoe Way, Urbana, about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Pettis was wanted on a warrant issued earlier this month for the Feb. 1 shooting of a man inside the Town and Country apartments at 1008 E. Kerr Ave.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said the 28-year-old victim had been in an ongoing dispute with relatives of Pettis who also lived in that complex.
Smysor said that man stepped into his hallway about 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 1 and saw Pettis, who he knew to be affiliated with the folks with whom he was having a dispute. The two exchanged words and Pettis allegedly pushed him down, then pulled a gun and fired once, hitting the man in the groin before running off.
Smysor said the man underwent surgery and is expected to recover.
Pettis is being held in the county jail lieu of $250,000 bond set on the warrant that was issued Feb. 11. He is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony that could net him a mandatory prison sentence if convicted, and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
Court records show that Pettis has an extensive criminal record, including a 2006 conviction for armed violence for which he was sentenced to 17 years in prison. He has other convictions for drug offenses, battery, resisting arrest and trespass dating to 2004.
Last week the state also took steps to force Pettis to forfeit $1,060 cash that was found in a court-authorized search of a home where he was staying in the 1900 block of Karen Court, Champaign.
Street Crimes Task Force officers served the warrant Feb. 12, looking for Pettis for the Urbana shooting and drugs. They did not find him or drugs but found the cash, which did not belong to the tenant, and seized it.
To get the money, the state will have to show a judge that it came from illegal activity.