URBANA - A Champaign man who allegedly got into a fight with a relative during which a gun was fired is expected to be criminally charged Monday.
Austin C. Davis, 24, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Valkar Lane, was arrested in connection with a fight that happened in the 2800 block of Carrelton Drive about 10:30 p.m. Friday.
A Champaign police report said both Davis and his male relative were in the garage of the relative’s home arguing and both had guns.
A woman in the house heard a shot and went to the garage to see Davis holding a gun and making threatening remarks about harming the man and his family.
They two men got into a physical fight that spilled outside. The male relative eventually got free of Davis, went back into the house and locked the door. Davis allegedly punched through a window to get into the house where there were three children under the age of 6 present.
A witness who left when the fight started told police he heard a gunshot in the direction of the garage.
After police arrived, Davis showed up with a bloody arm. He admitted to being in a confrontation with the other man but said the gun went off accidentally when the other person was putting it on a shelf inside the house.
The other man, who has a firearm owner’s identification card and was on his own property, said he wasn’t sure what happened but said he fired a gun after Davis shot first.
Police found a spent shell casing and a revolver in the garage and another pistol in the master bedroom.
Davis was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a gun, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, criminal damage to property and domestic battery.
After hearing about a pending misdemeanor domestic battery case Davis has as well as prior juvenile adjudications, Judge Ben Dyer set Davis’ bond at $500,000.