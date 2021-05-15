CHAMPAIGN - A homeless man who allegedly broke into a car in downtown Champaign Friday evening is expected to be charged with burglary on Monday.
Kavoscea Simmons, 25, was arrested Friday not long after he allegedly smashed the window of a vehicle at the Illinois Terminal, 45 E. University Ave.
Assistant State’s Attorney Regan Radtke said police obtained surveillance video showing that about 6:34 p.m. Simmons allegedly broke the window then got in the vehicle while wearing the same unique clothing and a backpack that he was found with not long after the vehicle break-in.
Police found several items in his pocket and backpack, including electronic chargers, jewelry, a dash camera, phone, a laptop computer and a tablet. He also had documents and identification with another man’s name on them.
Simmons was wanted one a warrant issued Monday when he failed to appear in court for a 2020 driving under suspension charge. Court records show he had a 2012 burglary conviction.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $3,000 on the new charge. Bond on the failure to appear warrant had previously been set at $5,000.