URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly possessed a pipe bomb in a backpack seized from a truck is in police custody.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said William D. Meek, 45, whose last known address was on Gurth Drive, was arrested Wednesday after authorities confirmed that an object they found inside a backpack a day earlier appeared to be an explosive device.
Apperson said on Saturday, deputies on patrol in east Urbana saw Meek in the Ivanhoe Estates Trailer Park and knew he was wanted on warrants, having failed to appear in court when he was supposed to in two methamphetamine possession cases.
On Saturday, the deputies saw him walk away from a pickup truck, which they seized so that they could get a search warrant for it. Meek appeared in court Monday on his outstanding cases and was released from custody after being told to return to court Sept. 27.
Deputies obtained the search warrant for the truck Tuesday and found a backpack in it that contained a handgun that had been reported stolen to University of Illinois Police and a device that appeared to be a pipe bomb, Apperson said.
Deputies then called the East Central Illinois Bomb Squad to handle the device, which the technicians did, ultimately destroying it.
On Wednesday, police resumed their surveillance of the residence where Meek was staying and arrested him on outstanding McLean County traffic warrants as well as for possession of an explosive device and the stolen gun.
Apperson said Meek had a small amount of methamphetamine on him when taken into custody. He said the device police found did not belong to him, Apperson said.
Meek was expected to be formally charged Friday.