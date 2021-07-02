URBANA - A Champaign man who had a loaded gun and cannabis apparently intended for sale in a vehicle Thursday has been charged with three felonies.
James N. Smith, 20, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Joanne Lane, was arrested shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.
Officers were aware that Smith was driving with a suspended license and stopped him near White and Elm streets.
Smelling the strong odor of cannabis, police searched the vehicle and found a backpack with a loaded handgun and just over three ounces of cannabis in several individual plastic bags.
Police also learned that Smith was wanted for failure to appear in an unresolved 2019 driving under suspension case.
He was charged Friday with armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession with intent to deliver cannabis. If convicted of armed violence, Smith faces a mandatory prison term of six to 30 years.