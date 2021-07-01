URBANA - A Champaign man was criminally charged Thursday after police found a stolen gun in his car.
A Champaign police report said Gregory L. Paget, 35, who listed an address in the 400 block of East Green Street, was arrested about 3:10 p.m. Wednesday after police stopped the vehicle he was in and found a handgun.
The report said a witness had earlier seen a male at a Champaign apartment complex with a gun tucked in his pants and recorded video of that. The witness saw the male with another male and a female, who all got in a car and drove away.
Police stopped the car and all three people inside denied having a gun in their vehicle.
When confronted with the video, Paget told police that the 17-year-old male in the car had called him and his wife to come get him because he’d just been “jumped.”
Paget reportedly said he took the gun from the younger male and disassembled it.
Police found an extended magazine with ammunition in it on the back passenger side floorboard and a black handgun under the driver seat. The gun had been reported stolen from Bloomington.
Because of previous convictions for delivery of a controlled substance and robbery, Paget was charged with being an armed habitual criminal. He was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
If convicted of the most serious of the charges, he faces six to 30 years in prison.
Judge Adam Dill set bond for Paget $150,000 and told him to be back in court Aug. 17.