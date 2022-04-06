Listen to this article

URBANA — A homeless man with a history of drug-related convictions was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking into a locked parking garage in the campus area.

A Champaign police report said Shane Castelo, 28, who lives in Champaign, was seen inside a parking garage for the apartment complex at 51 E. John St., allegedly trying to open car doors.

Maintenance workers yelled at him and he ran, dropping a plastic bag as he ran.

The bag contained items taken from vehicles belonging to two different people. The report also said surveillance video showed Castelo using a plastic card to defeat the lock on the garage door to get in.

Police later found Castelo at a nearby gambling parlor. On him they found about 5 grams of a suspected controlled substance packaged in several bags and $194 cash, which he said was gambling winnings.

He was charged with burglary for entering the garage to steal, burglary to the two cars, and manufacture or distribution of a look-alike substance.

Castelo has convictions dating to 2011 for possession of cannabis, possession of a controlled substance, theft, criminal damage to property, aggravated driving under the influence and unlawful use of weapons by a felon. He is currently on parole for the latter.

Reporter

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette. Her email is mschenk@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@schenk).

Trending Videos