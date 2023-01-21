URBANA — A Champaign man was released from jail Friday after being charged with drug offenses stemming from suspected drugs found in his home.
A Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force report said detectives did a court-authorized search of the apartment of Jonathan Williams, 55, in the 2900 block of West Kirby Avenue, about 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 11.
Reports said police had done controlled buys using informants who said Willams who was the person who took money and handed over drugs.
He was detained by police when he left his home on Jan. 11. On him, police found a plastic bag with just under 1 gram of cocaine, $870 and an apartment key.
Williams denied living at the apartment, which he said belonged to his girlfriend. However, police found mail addressed to him there, digital scales, folded gum wrappers containing suspected fentanyl, and several bags of suspected crack cocaine and heroin, knotted as if ready for sale.
Williams was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $3,000 and told him to return to court Feb. 15.
If convicted of possessing controlled substances he intended to sell, Williams faces a mandatory prison term because of his criminal history.
Court records show he had several prior felony convictions for intimidation, mob action, possession of a weapon, burglary, domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.