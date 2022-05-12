URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly helped to set up a robbery of a gambling parlor more than two years ago has been found.
Jackie L. Brumfield, 34, whose last known address was in the 1100 block of Nofftz Drive, was arrested Tuesday and arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated robbery and burglary.
Brumfield had been wanted on a warrant issued in February 2021 after being charged in connection with the March 6, 2020, holdup of Lacy’s Place, 1710 W. Bradley Ave., C.
His brother, Deshawn Burries-Brumfield, 24, is currently serving a nine-year prison term he received in February 2021 for the aggravated robbery of the establishment. In that holdup, Burries-Brumfield admitted he put an object to the head of a female employee, then stole cash from the register, but he maintained he was not using a real gun.
A palm print left on the counter linked Burries-Brumfield to the crime.
A Champaign police report said that it was Jackie Brumfield who allegedly set up the holdup, telling Burries-Brumfield that the employee there would allow the holdup to go forward and that the two of them would split the proceeds of the robbery. Police interviewed that woman but she was not charged with a crime.
Judge Brett Olmstead on Wednesday reduced Brumfield’s bond to $15,000. Brumfield posted 10 percent of that amount and was released from jail Thursday. He’s due back in court June 2 with an attorney.
Court records show that Brumfield has previous convictions for aggravated robbery, driving under suspension and driving under revocation.