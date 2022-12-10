URBANA — A Champaign County judge has ordered an Urbana man who allegedly tried to strangle his girlfriend to wear a GPS monitor if he is released from jail.
Judge Brett Olmstead on Friday set bond for Darrell D. Shields, 37, at $800,000, after hearing the details that led to Shields’ arrest late Thursday.
Shields was charged Friday with being an armed habitual criminal, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon on parole, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated driving under the influence.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said Shields’ girlfriend reported that on Thursday night, he came home drunk to the house they share on East California Avenue and began arguing with her.
Thinking that he might grab her gun, she grabbed it first and put it behind her back, she told deputies. Shields then allegedly took the gun from her, put his hands around her neck and squeezed so hard she could not breathe. He left the house and she called for help.
Deputies reported the woman’s voice was raspy and she had a visible injury around her neck.
They found Shields driving erratically, and he admitted he had drunk alcohol and that his driver’s license was revoked.
While denying that he harmed the woman, he admitted he took the gun from her.
Court records show that Shields is still on parole for a 2019 conviction from Cook County for possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He also has other convictions for drug and weapons offenses.
If convicted of the most serious charge of armed habitual criminal, Shields faces six to 30 years in prison. He is due back in court Jan. 10.