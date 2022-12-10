URBANA — A Tolono man who allegedly gave drugs to his neighbor, leading to that man’s death, is in the Champaign County Jail.
Travis M. Thomas, 35, who listed an address in the 700 block of North Bourne Street, was arrested Friday for drug-induced homicide for allegedly causing the death of Justin Priestley, 32, who died more than a year ago from an overdose of painkillers.
Thomas’s case had been under investigation by Tolono police since Mr. Priestley’s death on Aug. 29, 2021.
On that day, Mr. Priestley’s young daughter found him unresponsive in the garage of their home in the 600 block of North Bourne Street. He was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, at 7:10 p.m.
Officers learned that besides Mr. Priestley’s daughter, Thomas had been present trying to wake Mr. Priestley.
Witnesses told police that Mr. Priestly had been complaining of pain earlier in the day and said he needed to find pain medication. They also reported that Thomas was the one who allegedly gave the drugs to Mr. Priestley, who was found to have died from a toxic combination of fentanyl and tramadol.
Thomas was gone by the time police arrived, the police report said.
In an interview with police, Thomas initially reported he went to Mr. Priestley’s house to buy a bike from him and left, but when he came back, found Mr. Priestly unresponsive and tried to help.
Thomas said he had no idea what had happened.
Family members of Mr. Priestley couldn’t find his phone, which they found odd, reporting that they had seen it next to him when Thomas had been present.
In a later interview, Thomas admitted to police that Mr. Priestley had contacted him in search of drugs and that he supplied them to Mr. Priestley.
He also admitted taking Mr. Priestley’s phone and destroying it because he was fearful that he would be implicated in his death.
The Class X felony charge against Thomas was filed Thursday. He’s being held in lieu of $100,000 bond and is expected to be formally arraigned Monday. If convicted of that charge, Thomas faces six to 30 years in prison.