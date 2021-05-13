URBANA — A Champaign man has been charged with armed robbery for allegedly stabbing a man who refused to hand over cigarettes and a phone.
Tavonn Golliday, 30, who listed his address as 70 E. Washington St., C, was arrested in downtown Champaign not long after he allegedly stabbed a man repeatedly at the Illinois Terminal, 45 E. University Ave.
Champaign police said Golliday approached the man and asked for his cellphone and cigarettes. When the man refused to hand them over, Golliday allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed him several times. He then took the man’s property and left.
Police found Golliday nearby in the 100 block of North Walnut Street. They also found the knife they believe was used and the man’s property.
The man was taken to the hospital for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
If convicted of armed robbery, Golliday faces six to 30 years in prison.