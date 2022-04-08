URBANA — An Urbana man has been charged with the murder three years ago of a Champaign man.
Champaign police said Friday that Keonte Campbell, 35, who is currently serving a prison sentence for selling crack cocaine, has been charged with the shooting death of Dehrone Hobbs, 38.
Mr. Hobbs, of Champaign, died on Jan. 24, 2019, from gunshots he received inside a home in the 800 block of Fairoaks Drive in Champaign.
Police said an investigation done then suggested that an unknown person or persons forced their way into the home and fired multiple rounds at Mr. Hobbs before fleeing.
Another person who was present called police at 4:40 a.m. to report the shooting.
Investigations Lt. Ben Newell credited "really good investigative work" by Detective Steve Vogel in closing what had been considered a cold case. Despite a record 17 homicides in 2021, Vogel was able to dig back into Mr. Hobbs' death several months ago.
Newell said that Vogel found that there was blood on Mr. Hobbs' pants that appeared to have dropped straight down on the pants.
"It was believed the suspect cut himself while entering the home of the victim. Vogel recognized that and thought this could be the suspect's blood on the pants. He sent the pants to the Illinois State Police lab and they confirmed that it (came from) Keonte Campbell," said Newell, calling that just one "significant" piece of evidence that enabled police to link him to the shooting.
Newell declined to comment on a possible motive for the shooting.
Mr. Hobbs’ death was the first of two homicides by gunfire in 2019 in Champaign.
Campbell, 35, is currently serving an eight-year sentence for selling crack cocaine in the summer of 2019. He was also sentenced to prison in 2011 for second-degree murder for the July 1, 2011, shooting death of Nathan Barker, 26, of Champaign, and in 2006 for possession of a controlled substance.
Campbell is the brother of Keith Campbell, 30, who is currently awaiting trial for the July 2018 murder of Martez Taylor, who was fatally shot in Urbana outside a house party.
Campbell is expected to be returned to Urbana later this month to face prosecution on the murder charges.