URBANA — A Rantoul man already in jail on a charge of attempted murder from more than a year ago has been charged in another shooting case.
Michael Sanders, 55, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of Cheryl Drive, was arraigned Wednesday for the Nov. 29, 2021, attempted murder of a man in northwest Champaign.
The victim told police he was leaving Popeyes, 910 W. Bloomington Road, with two other people in his vehicle when another vehicle began following his and fired at it several times.
The man told police he believed it was Sanders shooting at him.
Sanders was linked to the crime when shell casings from that shooting were matched by the state crime lab to casings recovered in an Oct. 18, 2021, shooting on Gleason Drive in Rantoul.
In the Gleason Drive case, Sanders allegedly tried to shoot a man to whom he owed money but instead injured a teen-age girl on that street who was in her home playing the piano. She was shot in the arm by a bullet that came through her wall.
Sanders has been in jail since his arrest Dec. 13, 2021.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond in the case filed Wednesday at $800,000 and told him to be back in court for a probable cause hearing on Jan. 18.