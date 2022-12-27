URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly punched an employee so hard in the face that the man lost a tooth has been charged with aggravated battery.
Terren Gaither, 31, who listed an address in the 2600 block of Bartlow Road, was arrested early on Monday by Champaign County sheriff’s deputies and charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated battery alleging he caused great bodily harm to a person while using a deadly weapon..
A report said that the alleged victim, who is 42, told police that Gaither reportedly became upset with him for keeping a truck too long and lashed out by hitting him across the face several times with a hard object.
The man left Gaither’s house and went to his mother’s home in Urbana, where he contacted 911 about 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 26.
Deputies documented the man’s injuries, including a right eye that was swollen shut, a cut to the right eyelid, a cut under the eye, a cut under the lip, a missing tooth and a cut on the side of the head.
Gaither told deputies that he believed the victim was about to hit him, so he punched him several times in the face. He denied that he had anything in his hand.
Deputies found blood in Gaither’s home and a bloody object that had a metal bolt in it, and a tooth, the report said.
Court records show Gaither had previous misdemeanor convictions. If convicted of aggravated battery, he faces penalties ranging from probation to two to five years in prison.