URBANA — An Urbana man remained in the county jail Wednesday after being arraigned Monday on charges that he allegedly had cocaine for sale when he possessed a rifle and ammunition.
Muhammed Savage, 36, who lists no permanent address, was arrested last week on a warrant that had been issued in late March after he was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and illegal possession of ammunition.
The charges stem from an incident Feb. 17 where he was found on the ground outside OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, where he had just received treatment.
An Urbana police report said hospital employees brought him back in and when they collected his clothes, they found a loaded magazine with 9 mm ammunition. They then called police.
Savage admitted he carried the ammunition for protection but denied having a gun. However, in a search of the car that he had driven himself to the hospital in, police found a semi-automatic rifle, 71 rounds of different kinds of ammunition, and a bag containing almost 3 ounces (78 grams) of cocaine.
Savage is being held in lieu of $800,000 bond and is due back in court June 14.
In addition to previous misdemeanor convictions for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, Savage has pending cases in which he is charged with possession of methamphetamine and aggravated use of a weapon, driving under the influence, driving under suspension and possession of a controlled substance.