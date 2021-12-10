URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly fired a gun in the village Thursday has been charged with a felony.
Adrian Rangel, 21, who listed an address in the 1900 block of County Road 3000 N, was charged Friday with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, and unlawful use of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor.
Rantoul police Sgt. Jim Schmidt said Rangel was arrested Thursday evening following a search of his home during which police found two pistols.
Schmidt said their investigation began about 10:50 a.m. when they received a call about a shot fired in the 1100 block of Falcon Drive.
While police could find no one injured, no damage and no shell casing, they received information from a witness about a car that had left the area about that same time.
Based on the witness description of the car and with help from a license plate reader, police identified the car as belonging to Rangel.
They found the car at his home and obtained a warrant to search it and his home. They found nothing in the car. A .45-caliber handgun and a 9 mm handgun were found in the house. Schmidt said Rangel had no firearm owner’s identification card or a concealed carry license.