URBANA — A Homer man out on bond for allegedly stealing a trailer has been charged with doing the same thing again.
Robert L. Eldridge, 28, was charged Monday with possession of a stolen vehicle, theft over $500 and theft with a prior theft in connection with the theft of a heavy machinery trailer stolen Sunday from a home on Urbana’s north side.
The homeowner told Champaign County sheriff’s deputies a number of items were taken from his property, including the trailer, which he later saw parked at a restaurant on North Lincoln Avenue.
Reviewing surveillance footage, deputies identified Eldridge as the frequent driver of a truck hauling the stolen trailer. They found him in the 3200 block of East University Avenue just before 7 p.m. Sunday.
The deputy’s report said he matched the person captured on video taking the trailer and ultimately admitted it was him but said he was retrieving it for another person.
Judge Brett Olmstead set Eldridge’s bond at $5,000 after hearing he was out on recognizance for another trailer theft that allegedly happened March 17 from a location in rural Homer.
Court records show he had previous convictions for criminal damage to property and theft.
Eldridge is due back in court April 25.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said his department has received several reports of trailers being stolen from Sidney and Philo in the past several weeks, many of which have been recovered, some outside the county.
For that reason, Apperson said deputies have been instructed to be proactive regarding vehicles that are pulling trailers. He said the investigation into the stolen trailers is ongoing and believed to involve several people.